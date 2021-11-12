New truck gets out on the road for Roanoke Fire-EMS

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a special day at Roanoke Fire-EMS as its newest truck went into service at Station 2. It replaced a 16-year-old truck with thousands of calls and miles on it.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said they made sure to make this new truck more user friendly for its firefighters. With a focus on limiting injuries, having more accessibility to firehoses and faster response times when they arrive on scene.

”Primary lines now come straight off the back. So they can literally pull just past the residence and pull the line straight off and straight up to the residence, structure, whatever that may be,” said Battalion Chief Samuel D. Rorrer.

Rorrer and Roanoke Fire-EMS thanked City Leaders and the community for making this possible and said they will make sure they put it to good use.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.