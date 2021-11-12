Advertisement

No children on board school bus involved in crash in Henry County

A school bus crash.
A school bus crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Both directions of River Road/VA-57 Alternate in Henry County are closed to traffic because of a crash in the area of The Great Road Friday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash was head-on between a school bus and a Ford truck.

No children were on the bus. The status of any injuries to people in either vehicle is unclear.

This is the third crash in a week involving Henry County school buses.

