No children on board school bus involved in crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Both directions of River Road/VA-57 Alternate in Henry County are closed to traffic because of a crash in the area of The Great Road Friday morning.

Virginia State Police say the crash was head-on between a school bus and a Ford truck.

No children were on the bus. The status of any injuries to people in either vehicle is unclear.

This is the third crash in a week involving Henry County school buses.

