No injuries reported in crash of pickup into Henry County home

Video courtesy BTW21

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman is unhurt after the driver of a pickup rammed into a bedroom of her home early Friday.

Emergency crews were called shortly after midnight to the home in the 900 block of Preston Road. The driver ran off the road and crashed into the home.

No one in the vehicle or home was injured.

Virginia State Police are investigating.

