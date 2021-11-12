Troutville man cited after TSA officers stop him with handgun at airport

DULLES, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville man has been cited and faces a federal fine for carrying a gun to a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Dulles International Airport.

TSA officers at Dulles stopped the man from taking his 9mm handgun onto his flight November 11. The firearm was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, according to TSA.

TSA called Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, who confiscated the gun and cited the man.

Taking weapons to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and knives with them at a checkpoint, according to TSA. Civil penalties for taking a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on “mitigating circumstances,” says TSA. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though a person may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

The complete list of civil penalties is posted online. Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that person will lose those privileges.

TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at airline ticket counters. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in hard-sided locked cases and packed separately from ammunition. Locked case should be taken to airline check-in counters to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and passengers should make sure they are not violating any local firearm laws, according to TSA. Airlines may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 3,257 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year, though the number of passengers screened at airport checkpoints across the country fell by 500 million compared to 2019 because of the pandemic. The result, says TSA, was twice as many firearms per million passengers screened were detected at checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019.

In 2020, TSA caught about 10 firearms per million passengers, compared to about five firearms per million passengers in 2019. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2020, about 83 percent were loaded.

