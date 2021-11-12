Advertisement

Veterans honored at Monument Terrace Thursday

A Veterans Day ceremony at Monument Terrace Thursday.
A Veterans Day ceremony at Monument Terrace Thursday.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A special Veterans Day ceremony was hosted in Lynchburg Thursday morning.

Monument Terrace hosted an event to honor those who have fought for our nation.

Tribute was also paid to soldiers who gave their lives for our freedoms.

A veteran spoke during the ceremony and commended the values we hold close.

“We have pride in our nation not because it consists of millions of square miles or 50 states or 300 million-plus people, but because of our nation’s principles,” said Michael Doucette, Air Force veteran.

A rifle salute and taps were also a part of the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Belinda Ayers says she knew her daughter's death was inevitable, but was still at a loss for...
Parents looking for answers after daughter found dead on Brush Mountain
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
No gun found after threat leads to lockdown at Giles High School
Salem Fire-EMS respond to smoke coming from the roof the MedExpress Urgent Care on W. Main St.
Urgent care facility in Salem damaged by fire
The scene of an aggravated assault at an apartment complex on Hershberger Road in Roanoke
One hospitalized, no one arrested after assault at Roanoke apartment complex
Sasha Coe, missing from Vinton
Vinton Police ask for help finding missing teen

Latest News

Former HUD secretary Dr. Ben Carson speaks at Thursday's event at the National Center for...
Former HUD secretary Ben Carson speaks at Valor Farm Veterans Day event
Students from area high schools participated in the ceremony by carrying flags and presenting...
National D-Day Memorial holds in-person Veterans’ Day ceremony
A Veterans Day ceremony in Richmond included a student's salute to a fallen Marine from western...
Virginia Veterans’ Day ceremony includes student’s salute to Patrick County Marine
Team of the Week-Lord Botetourt
Team of the Week-Lord Botetourt