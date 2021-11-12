Veterans honored at Monument Terrace Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A special Veterans Day ceremony was hosted in Lynchburg Thursday morning.

Monument Terrace hosted an event to honor those who have fought for our nation.

Tribute was also paid to soldiers who gave their lives for our freedoms.

A veteran spoke during the ceremony and commended the values we hold close.

“We have pride in our nation not because it consists of millions of square miles or 50 states or 300 million-plus people, but because of our nation’s principles,” said Michael Doucette, Air Force veteran.

A rifle salute and taps were also a part of the event.

