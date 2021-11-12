Advertisement

Virginia Veterans’ Day ceremony includes student’s salute to Patrick County Marine

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A Veterans’ Day ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond featured a student’s salute to a Marine from southwest Virginia.

Maria Turner was the high school winner of a statewide essay contest.

A student at Patrick County High School, she wrote about Jonathan Bowling, a Martinsville police officer, volunteer firefighter and Marine reservist who was killed in 2005 while serving in Iraq.

Turner read her essay during the ceremony Thursday morning.

“He left behind a clear example of generosity, courage and kindness, a message and reminder of positivity and sacrifice and a wide legacy that is still being continued today,” Turner said.

Virginia’s First Lady Pam Northam and a representative of an organization that supports military families placed a wreath at the War Memorial. A moment of silence honored all Virginians who have given their lives in service to the country.

