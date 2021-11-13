FFE Player of the Week: Jahylen Lee (Franklin County)

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County tailback Jahylen Lee has been a force with the ball in his hands all season, but last week’s monster game against Northside was truly one for the record books.

Anthony Romano caught up with the Eagles’ star runner who gets the nod as our latest Hardee’s Player of the Week.

Ahead of the regular season finale against Northside last Friday, Franklin County running back Jahylen Lee knew he would be heavily involved in the Eagles’ gameplan.

“We run the football all the time, and he told me during practice, you might to run the ball some more today.”

What Lee didn’t know is that he would put up one of the best games in school history, breaking the program’s single-game rushing record with 452 yards and five touchdowns in the Eagles’ 42-22 victory.

“I just wanted to keep running the football.”

And that’s precisely what he did, blowing past Jayron Smith’s previous record by 142 yards.

“Jahylen’s just a kid that plays hard. You can never question his effort, even in practice. He’s just that guy who loves being out on the football field, whether it’s game night, Friday night, he looks like he’s just excited there, or he’s on the practice field, just as excited on the practice field.”

Lee’s big night was reminiscent of some of his favorite pro backs: one a college star and the other a future Hall of Famer.

“Travis Etienne or Adrian Peterson, I really like them. I grew up watching Adrian Peterson when I was little.”

Lee has dazzled with the ball in his hands all season long, and he says he keeps his mind clear through his connection with his faith and his family.

“Gospel is my number one. I like to read about God and stuff. And I like to be around family most of the time, just clear my mind through everything. Soul music, and stuff like that.”

The junior had another big night with three more scores in Franklin County’s playoff loss to Western Branch on Thursday.

But with another year in an Eagles uniform coming up, Lee’s mentality is simple.

“I strive for greatness and I instill that I just be tough. I just want to win and everything, just have that mentality.”

“Now, we kind of need him taking that leadership roll over, and I think he’s kind of starting to show everybody he’s not afraid of doing that.”

WDBJ7′s Player of the Week, Jahylen Lee.

