Franklin, Gardner lead No. 25 Virginia past Radford, 73-52

Virginia outscored Radford 24-6 from the free-throw line.
RADFORD'S JOSIAH JEFFERS, NOT COPPIN STATE GUARD MIKE HOOD - Radford's Josiah Jeffers (2) moves...
RADFORD'S JOSIAH JEFFERS, NOT COPPIN STATE GUARD MIKE HOOD - Radford's Josiah Jeffers (2) moves past Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)(Andrew Shurtleff | AP)
By HANK KURZ JR.
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored 21 points, Jayden Gardner had 18 and No. 25 Virginia rediscovered its offense after a season-opening loss, beating Radford 73-52.

Virginia was beaten by Navy on Tuesday night. This time the Cavaliers used a 24-5 first-half burst to take a 32-15 lead.

Radford never got closer than 15 points the rest of the way. Bryan Hart led Radford with 12 points.

