A front brings cooler air for the weekend

Temperatures drop into the 40s & 50s this weekend
By Christian Mueller
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
  • A front moves through this morning
  • Mountain snow showers possible
  • Cooler temperatures linger through the weekend

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Another cold front moves through this morning which brings a few lighter rain showers and even a few snow showers to the mountains. For most, the weekend offers a major cool down with lots of sun and limited shower chances. Northwest winds will help usher in cooler temperatures for the weekend.

A front brings windy conditions today.
A front brings windy conditions today.(WDBJ Weather)

Winds could gust 20-30mph behind the front today. Highs only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s with lows slipping back to near the freezing mark.

Cool and windy this afternoon.
Cool and windy this afternoon.(WDBJ Weather)

Another front moves in on Monday bringing more cold air and some snow showers at higher elevations. Temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s for the middle of the week.

