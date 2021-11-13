Advertisement

“Gearheads For a Cause” to wrap up 2021 season on Sunday

The Gearheads For a Cause banner.
The Gearheads For a Cause banner.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jay and Laken Smith have always been admirers of the auto industry. As the pandemic began to devastate areas in 2020, they were missing going to car, truck and bike shows. The Smith’s also noticed how hard the pandemic was hitting businesses and wanted to help.

The group started hosting events in April of 2020 and in April of 2021, they began hosting an event monthly to help out organizations across the New River Valley. They also needed a name and in November of 2020 they chose “Gearheads For a Cause.”

The Smith’s have been blown away by the support of their events. Dozens of auto enthusiasts from around the area and community members come out monthly to show their support and have a good time.

“We put it on but we couldn’t do it without the businesses helping out,” said Jay.

On Sunday, “Gearheads For a Cause” will host their final event of the season, supporting The Montgomery County Christmas Store in Christiansburg. It will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Church (1655 Roanoke Street in Christiansburg.

Though the 2021 season is ending, “Gearheads For a Cause” plans on coming right back out in the spring of 2022.

