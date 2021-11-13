Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds “Thank You Rally” in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin stopped at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds Friday night to say thank you to his Valley supporters.

It was a big election for the Republican ticket, as Winsome Sears also won lieutenant governor and Jason Miyares won the attorney general race.

Youngkin made several stops in the Valley during his campaign, and he said the Valley really showed out for the election.

“Thank you, thank you to all of you,” Youngkin said. “The Valley has been strong.”

Youngkin energized supporters Friday night by addressing the key points of what he wants to accomplish like supporting veterans, curriculums in schools, and more.

“On day one we are going to cut the cost of living and get the taxes down in Virginia. We just are,” Youngkin said.

Community members of all ages showed out on Friday including Stephanie Reeves and her daughter Brinley. Stephanie said they have been following Youngkin’s campaign and look forward to his term.

“[Brinley] was really excited. She had to go to bed the night during elections and didn’t know until the next morning so I opened the door and said guess what, “Glenn Youngkin is governor,” Stephanie said.

John Johnson served as a volunteer coordinator for the Farmers for Youngkin Coalition and said he looks forward to what Youngkin’s election means for the agricultural community.

“We built enthusiasm in the farming community for Glenn Youngkin and it really paid off on Election Day. You saw the rural counties and some counties in Southwest Virginia with over 85% for Glenn Youngkin, so I was pleased to have a very small part in that effort,” Johnson said.

At the rally, Youngkin celebrated the fact that Republicans have taken control of the House of Delegates and he also thanked his running mates Sears and Miyares.

“We campaigned together. We won together and we are going to serve together, and I can’t tell you how privileged I feel to have them as my partners,” Youngkin said.

Now, Youngkin said the work has just begun.

“I cannot wait to go to work for all of you as the 74th governor of this amazing Commonwealth of Virginia. God bless you all and God bless the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said.

On Friday afternoon, Youngkin also visited students and teachers at North Fork Middle School in Quicksburg.

Inauguration day is Jan. 15.

