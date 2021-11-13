Advertisement

Governor makes plea for West Virginians to get booster shot

Justice had a warning on Friday for vaccinated people.
Associated Press
Associated Press(Source: AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice has made another plea for more West Virginians to get their COVID-19 booster shot.

Only a fraction of the state’s vaccinated population has so far received the extra shot.

Justice had a warning on Friday for vaccinated people. He said medical experts would say if you’re six months out from your initial vaccination, and you haven’t gotten a booster, you may be no better off than those who are unvaccinated.

More than 48,000 West Virginians have received their booster shot. That means less than 5% of vaccinated people have gotten the booster shot.

Most Read

Officer Michael Chandler
Officer continues to battle critical injuries after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
Charges filed against student for Giles County threat
TSA officers prevented a man from carrying this loaded handgun onto his flight out of...
Troutville man cited after TSA officers stop him with handgun at airport
We could see some mountain snow showers late tonight through Saturday.
Series of cold fronts bring chilly breezes Saturday
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe

Latest News

There are 65 masks hanging on the back wall of the Drop-In Center. Each mask has a name written...
‘It’s not just names on a wall.’ Roanoke’s Drop-In Center creates visual display for overdose deaths
Roanoke Catholic students create video explaining Type 1 Diabetes, create fundraiser.
Roanoke Catholic students create video explaining Type 1 Diabetes
ARCH now certified to administer COVID-19 rapid tests and vaccines
COVID in Virginia: Vaccine doses top 12 million; day-to-day new-case increase drops