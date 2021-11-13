Roanoke Women’s Foundation provides $340,000 in grants to area nonprofits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ginny Jarrett and Kandy Elliot began the Roanoke Women’s Foundation in 2005.

“It provides an avenue for women to significantly impact the community through nonprofits, with collective giving,” said RWF’s President, Kathy Stockburger.

The annual grants are provided entirely by the 170 members of the foundation and are presented to a variety of organizations. The 2021 recipients included:

Stockburger said RWF believes the grants will help each recipient continue to make an impact in the community.

“The impact is on the people in the Roanoke region and that’s why we do it.”

RWF has provided more than $4 million in grant money in its history.

Stockburger said they want their grants to be “game changers,” which is exactly what it is for one recipient.

“We can’t continue being the kind of theatre that Roanoke knows us to be if we didn’t have a fairly quick and permanent solution to this problem,” said Mill Mountain Theatre Director of Development, John Levin.

That problem is the condition of the living spaces Mill Mountain Theatre provides for a significant portion of its crew for each production.

“We bring 120/130 people in groups to live there for periods of six to eight weeks while we rehearse the show and put it on stage.”

Levin said it’s been decades since the buildings last overhaul and the majority of the $38,000 they received will go straight to updating it.

“It’s a big deal for us and there was a big sigh of relief that we were going to be able to do this.”

Levin said the project is their main priority for the 2022 season and that RWF’s grant will be a boost for the future of the Mill Mountain Theatre.

For more information on the grants, you can find RWF’s posts on its Facebook here.

