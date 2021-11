ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDBJ) - The Hokies grabbed a 77-57 road win Friday night in Annapolis over Navy.

Keve Aluma put up 20 points as the game’s high scorer. Hunter Cattoor ran right behind Aluma with another 19.

The Hokies move to 2-0 for the season.

