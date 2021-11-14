Advertisement

Coan’s 3 TD throws lead No. 7 Notre Dame past Virginia 28-3

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) avoids Virginia cornerback Nick Grant (1) during the...
Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer (87) avoids Virginia cornerback Nick Grant (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (AP Photo/Mike Caudill)(Mike Caudill | AP)
By HANK KURZ JR.
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jack Coan threw three touchdown passes and No. 7 Notre Dame extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference schools to 23 games with a 28-3 victory against Virginia.

Coan connected with Michael Mayer from 6 yards, Braden Lenzy from 4 yards and Kevin Austin from 15 yards. Notre Dame also stretched its road winning streak against teams from the ACC to 11 games.

Virginia played without quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who leads the nation in total offense with an average of 425.3 yards but who sustained a rib injury in a loss to No. 14 BYU two weeks ago.

