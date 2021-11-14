Cold and windy conditions move in tonight

A mix of sun and clouds with 40s and 50 this afternoon

A strong front brings changes later today into Monday

Mid week warm up

SUNDAY

Clear and cold this morning, but temperatures look to be a few degrees warmer this afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect later today. (WDBJ Weather)

A strong front will move through this afternoon. Winds will increase and could gust 30-40 mph across much of the region this evening into Monday morning. A Wind Advisory will go into effect for parts of the region from 4pm until 9am on Monday morning. Snow showers and flurries are possible for some of our Western counties, but light accumulation will likely be in Western Greenbrier county.

Mountain snow showers are possible as a front moves through. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

The coolest day of the week will be Monday as the heart of the cold air is overhead. Lows in the morning will be in the 20s and 30s, but with gusty winds the feel like temperatures could be in the teen and 20s. Highs barely reach the upper 40s in many areas even with sunny skies.

Cold and windy conditions are expected on Monday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

THE REST OF THE WEEK

As the cold air pulls away, the warming trend begins Tuesday and Wednesday. This will take afternoon highs back to the low 60s Tuesday and perhaps nearing 70 by Wednesday.

High pressure brings some warmer air for the middle of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

As has been the case with most of our warmups, this too will be short-lived. Another cold front will arrive by Thursday taking temperatures tumbling again by the weekend. Friday and Saturday’s highs will only reach the 50s.