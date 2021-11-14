Crews work Montgomery County wastewater treatment facility gas leak

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple units are responding to a gas leak at a Montgomery County wastewater facility gas leak.

High levels of explosive gas were found within one of the buildings. The crews are working to mitigate potential hazards and determine the cause of the gas build up.

Dispatch calls went out at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon. A Riner Volunteer Fire Department engine is on-site at the Christiansburg Fire Department to help with calls in either area due to the extended periods crews have been at the scene.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Christiansburg Volunteer Fire Department and Christiansburg Rescue all are currently assisting.

