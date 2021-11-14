Department of Wildlife Resources to closely monitor cases of CWD in Montgomery, Pulaski and Floyd Counties

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - On the first day of rifle season for deer hunting, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources hosted a mandatory chronic wasting disease check for all deer killed in Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties.

This the first time DWF has had to host a checkpoint like this in the New River Valley, although it has been monitoring CWD in northwest Virginia since 2009. The reason they are focusing on CWD in the NRV is because they did identify a case in Montgomery County in 2020.

By checking each deer for CWD, it gives DWR a chance to identify how present the disease is in the area, while also making sure people do not consume a CWD infected deer.

”We wanna track the geographic spread of the disease and also try to figure out about what the percentage of the population is infected. Also the CDC recommends hunters who are harvesting a deer in a CWD positive area, get that deer tested before they consume it,” DWR Wildlife Veterinarian, Megan Kirchgessner.

DWR tests for CWD by taking lymph nodes from each deer and sending them to a lab for testing. Due to the pandemic, it might take four to five weeks for the results to come back.

Kirchgessner also made it clear that there has never been a confirmed case of CWD in humans, but said there are some diseases that are related, that are able to infect humans. She said because of this, the CDC recommends that hunters do not consume any meat from a known CWD positive animal. The CDC also encourages hunters to have their animals tested that come from a known CWD positive area.

For more information on CWD, you can head to DWR’s website here and you can find locations to have your animals tested here.

