History-making Winsome Sears ready to work in Virginia

Sears made a name for herself on the campaign stump with a speaking style that highlighted her authenticity.
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at an election night party in Chantilly, Va., early Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, after he defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s new Republican lieutenant governor-elect says she’s eager to get to work after a history-making campaign. Winsome Sears became the first Black woman to win statewide office in Virginia after defeating Democrat Hala Ayala as part of a GOP sweep in this month’s election.

Sears made a name for herself on the campaign stump with a speaking style that highlighted her authenticity.

When she takes office in January, attention will focus on her role as a tie-breaking role in the state Senate. Democrats hold a slim 21-19 advantage in the chamber, giving Sears an opportunity to cast the deciding vote on key legislation if the GOP can pick off a single Democrat.

