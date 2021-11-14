Hokies football defeats Duke 48-17 Saturday in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Braxton Burmeister threw for 215 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to lift Virginia Tech to a 48-17 victory over Duke.

Raheem Blackshear added 117 yards rushing and scored touchdowns both rushing and receiving for the Hokies, who amassed more than 500 yards of offense (573) for the first time in 43 games.

Backup quarterback Jordan Moore led Duke with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils have lost six consecutive games.