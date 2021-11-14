Advertisement

Hokies football defeats Duke 48-17 Saturday in Blacksburg

Virginia Tech moves to 5-5 for the season.
(WDBJ)
By JIMMY ROBERTSON
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Braxton Burmeister threw for 215 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to lift Virginia Tech to a 48-17 victory over Duke.

Raheem Blackshear added 117 yards rushing and scored touchdowns both rushing and receiving for the Hokies, who amassed more than 500 yards of offense (573) for the first time in 43 games.

Backup quarterback Jordan Moore led Duke with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils have lost six consecutive games.

Most Read

Officer Michael Chandler
Officer continues to battle critical injuries after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap
Lockdown at Giles High School, 11.10.21
Charges filed against student for Giles County threat
TSA officers prevented a man from carrying this loaded handgun onto his flight out of...
Troutville man cited after TSA officers stop him with handgun at airport
We could see some mountain snow showers late tonight through Saturday.
Series of cold fronts bring chilly breezes Saturday
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled, 5-year-old girl from Ohio found safe

Latest News

FFE Jahylen Lee Player Of The Week
FFE Jahylen Lee Player Of The Week
FFE Spotlight Game LB At Valley Friday Night
Lord Botetourt at Hidden Valley
FFE Grayson County At Galax Friday Night
Grayson County at Galax
FFE Martinsville At James River Friday Night
Martinsville at James River