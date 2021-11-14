At least one hurt in early morning shooting on Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they are investigating a shooting on Williamson Road.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, details were limited. Officers confirmed there was at least one victim who sustained a gun shot wound.

According to VDOT, a section of Williamson Road was closed part of the morning due to police activity. That was near Wildhurst Avenue, near the Family Dollar.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.