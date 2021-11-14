Advertisement

At least one hurt in early morning shooting on Williamson Road

A gun and police tape.
A gun and police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say they are investigating a shooting on Williamson Road.

As of 9 a.m. Sunday, details were limited. Officers confirmed there was at least one victim who sustained a gun shot wound.

According to VDOT, a section of Williamson Road was closed part of the morning due to police activity. That was near Wildhurst Avenue, near the Family Dollar.

