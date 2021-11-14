Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in critical condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Roanoke.

The Roanoke Police Department say a crime scene was not found. Officers confirm that a man with a gunshot wound was picked up by an ambulance near the intersection of Grandy Road and Dunbar Street northwest. WDBJ7 was told that the man was in critical condition at last check.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text officers at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Officers say both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

