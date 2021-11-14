Roanoke Police search for details after victim taken by family to fire station with gunshot wound
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was taken to the hospital by emergency crews Saturday evening after family first brought them to Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 5 with a gunshot wound.
The call came in to dispatch at 7:21 p.m. reporting someone had been shot.
Roanoke Police are working to compile more details surrounding the case.
