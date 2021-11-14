Suspect arrested after leading police on chase following reported assault at New London supermarket
The suspect fled in his vehicle when deputies arrived, and lead authorities on a lengthy pursuit before tire deflation devices were deployed.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A 26-year-old man was arrested Saturday after leading police on a chase through the north end of Bedford County.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call about a man who assaulted multiple people at the New London Food Lion supermarket. The suspect fled in his vehicle when deputies arrived, and lead authorities on a lengthy pursuit before tire deflation devices were deployed.
Jeffrey Ray Johnson II was arrested after his vehicle broke down along Rt. 501 (Lee Jackson Highway) and presenting a short struggle.
“Currently, some of the charges are:
Felony Eluding Police
Felony Assault on Law Enforcement
Felony Possession of Drugs
Felony Transportation of Firearm while under a Protective Order
Felony Possession of a Firearm with Drugs
Driving Under the Influence
Driving Suspended”
Further charges are pending. He is being held without bond at the Bedford Adult Detention Center.
The Virginia State Police and Town of Bedford Police also assisted.
