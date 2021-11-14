Advertisement

Virginia Tech hosts final home game of 2021 season

Fans prepare to head into Lane Stadium for Virginia Tech's final home game of the 2021 season.
Fans prepare to head into Lane Stadium for Virginia Tech's final home game of the 2021 season.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a bittersweet day in Blacksburg as fans and students came out for the final home game of the 2021 season.

The chilly weather didn’t stop the tailgates from engulfing the surrounding areas of Lane Stadium. While both the Hokies season and Lane Stadium operations have had their highs and lows this year, students are still proud to be in a sea of orange and maroon cheering on the Hokies.

”Tech Football really brings you in,” said VT Senior Jack Pendlebury.

“That was really the pull for deciding to come to Virginia Tech, was the football games,” said VT Senior Andrew Lucia.

Lucia and Pendlebury also look forward to continuing the gameday tradition long after they’ve left the classrooms of Virginia Tech.

