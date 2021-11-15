Advertisement

Blustery and cold conditions continue today

Temperatures soar by Wednesday
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:48 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
  • Blustery and cold weather continues today
  • Wind Advisories issued; strongest gusts along mountains
  • Warming up by Wednesday

WIND ADVISORY

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory through 9 a.m. Monday for areas along the Southern Blue Ridge Parkway where the strongest winds will take place. Gusts may reach 30-50 mph at times with the most intense gusts along the mountain ridges.

MONDAY

The coolest day of the week will be today as the heart of the cold air is overhead. We’ll end up seeing lots of sunshine today, but it won’t help our temperatures. Highs today will only climb into the 30s and 40s with just a few 50s in the southeastern part of our area.

Snow showers and flurries are even possible for higher elevations along the Virginia/West Virginia border Monday. In fact, Bluefield picked up some light snow over the weekend. Don’t expect any accumulation unless you’re in the highest ridgetops above 3,000 feet.

THE REST OF THE WEEK

As the cold air pulls away, the warming trend begins Tuesday and Wednesday. This will take afternoon highs back to the low 60s Tuesday and perhaps nearing 70 by Wednesday.

As has been the case with most of our warmups, this too will be short-lived. Another cold front will arrive by Thursday taking temperatures tumbling again by the weekend.

THURSDAY COLD FRONT

Our next cold front will enter the region Thursday bringing an increased chance of showers to the region. At this time, it appears any rain should clear in time for Friday morning’s partial lunar eclipse. The front will also cool temperatures down by the weekend.

PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE FRIDAY

The longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 580 years will take place during the pre-dawn hours of Friday, November 19th. Lunar means it will take place at night and this is as close as you can get to a total eclipse since the moon will be 97% covered in the Earth’s shadow during the peak.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TIMINGWHAT TO EXPECT
Penumbral eclipse begins1:02 a.m.This phase is not easily seen by the naked eye.
Partial eclipse begins2:18 a.m.Earth’s umbra starts covering the Moon, making the eclipse more visible.
Maximum eclipse4:02 a.m.Earth’s shadow covers most of the Moon; reddish, brown, or yellow in color.
Partial eclipse ends5:47 a.m.Earth’s umbra completely leaves the Moon’s surface.
Penumbral eclipse ends
Penumbral eclipse ends7:03 a.m.At this point, the eclipse ends and Earth’s shadow completely moves away from the Moon.
