Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany hands out funds

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some nonprofits in the northern part of our area were celebrating Friday.

The Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany brought them together at Jordan’s Point in Lexington for socially distanced check presentations.

They celebrated as the foundation distributed over $360,000 to 68 not-for-profit agencies.

The Community foundation manages grants and legacy support funds for non-profits.

