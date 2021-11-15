Advertisement

Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath and Alleghany hands out funds

The Community Foundation held the event at Jordan's Point Park in Lexington.
The Community Foundation held the event at Jordan's Point Park in Lexington.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Some nonprofits in the northern part of our area were celebrating Friday.

The Community Foundation of Rockbridge, Bath, and Alleghany brought them together at Jordan’s Point in Lexington for socially distanced check presentations.

They celebrated as the foundation distributed over $360,000 to 68 not-for-profit agencies.

The Community foundation manages grants and legacy support funds for non-profits.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3100 block of Williamson Road NE
One person dead in early morning shooting on Williamson Road
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
No cause determined for Franklin County fire that put seven, including three firefighters, in hospitals
Roanoke Police search for details after victim taken by family to fire station with gunshot wound
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
Officer Michael Chandler
Fallen officer escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap