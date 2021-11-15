COVID in Virginia: Hospitalizations, positive new-case test percentage up slightly

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 946,061 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, November 15, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 871 from Sunday’s reported 945,190.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 12,126,187 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 72.2.6% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 63.8% fully vaccinated. 85.6% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 75.8% are fully vaccinated.

10,206,586 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 5.4% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 5.3% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 14,392 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,321 reported Friday.

829 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 825 reported Friday. 72,692 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

