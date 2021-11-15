Emergency roadwork in Botetourt County to close lane along I-81S for portions of the day through Thursday
A Rt. 220S right lane and off-ramp 150A closure are both also possible during this period.
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - VDOT is alerting travelers to emergency roadwork due to a crash that will affect commutes along I-81S for the next few days.
Beginning Sunday evening, each day from 7 p.m. through 5 a.m. until Thursday morning, drivers can expect one lane along I-81S between mile markers 152.7 and 150.2 to be closed.
Message boards will be alerting travelers.
Delays should be expected.
