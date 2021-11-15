Advertisement

Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat.

At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes.

The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part of an “ongoing situation.”

One of the emails claimed to be a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that the recipient was the target of a “sophisticated” attack.

But the actual DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued no such warning.

One cybersecurity expert said he was unaware of any malicious software embedded in the emails, which appeared to be a prank.

The FBI said the emails are the result of a “software misconfiguration.”

Agents are warning individuals and businesses to be cautious of unknown senders and are urging people to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3100 block of Williamson Road NE
One person dead in early morning shooting on Williamson Road
Roanoke Police search for details after victim taken by family to fire station with gunshot wound
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
No cause determined for Franklin County fire that put seven, including three firefighters, in hospitals
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office, arrests.org
Suspect arrested after police chase following reported assault at supermarket

Latest News

Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
FILE - Wolf Ramerez of Houston, Texas, center, joins others with the Carrizo Comecrudo Tribe of...
LIVE: Biden to sign public safety order during tribal virtual summit
Steve Bannon expressed optimism as he surrendered in Washington, D.C., after being indicted for...
RAW: Steve Bannon surrenders, calls indictment 'noise'
FILE - Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., attends a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce,...
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection