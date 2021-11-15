Advertisement

Fallen officer to be escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap

Officer Michael Chandler
Officer Michael Chandler(WVLT)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of the Big Stone Gap officer killed in the line of duty will be escorted from Roanoke back home Monday.

The Wise County Sheriffs officers says there will be an escort tribute honoring Officer Michael Chandler on Monday, November 15th, 2021. First Responders including Law Enforcement, Fire, and EMS will escort Michael back home from the Roanoke Medical Examiner’s Office to be with his family, friends, and loved ones in Big Stone Gap, VA. The escort is projected to begin at 12:00 p.m. Monday.

The escort will be led by Wise County, VA. Deputy Sheriff Natasha Smith Chandler, who is bringing her husband home. Deputies say Tasha wants anyone who can come out to show their love and support by paying tribute along the way.

The sheriff’s office says First Responders are encouraged to join the procession traveling 81 South, Rt. 19, 58 West through Coeburn, City of Norton, and US 23 South. First responders will also be stationed at bridge overpasses along the way.

The Wise County Sheriff’s office asks the community to please continue to keep Officer Chandler’s family, friends, and fellow officers in your prayers during this difficult time.

Monetary donations can be made to:

Deputy Natasha Chandler

c/o Wise County Sheriff’s Office

P.O. Box 916

Wise, VA 24293

