Feed the Need Foundation starts Christmas toy collection

The foundation tries to make sure kids have toys for the holidays.
The foundation tries to make sure kids have toys for the holidays.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Feed the Need Foundation is collecting toys again this year to help families in need.

They’re putting out bins at a number of Rockbridge area businesses and other locations, like city offices and police departments, for people to drop off new or lightly used toys for kids who might have an empty tree at Christmas.

”Our distribution days are to be the 15th and the 16th of December, and we will reach out to the families that apply on line,” said Kathy Larlee of Feed the Need. “What they do is submit an assistance request on our website, and then we will reach out to them to give them specifics.”>>

They are also one of the beneficiaries of the Natural Bridge State Park’s Festival of Trees, where visitors can vote for their favorite tree decorations with a toy under that tree.

