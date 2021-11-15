Four remain hospitalized after house fire on Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven lives were altered on Saturday night as the two homeowners, their two caretakers, and three firefighters were taken to the hospital after fire at a home on Southern Key.

Four people in the home were trapped on the 12 foot high back deck. The two caretakers jumped from the deck to escape the blaze.

“It was jump or maybe loose their life,” explains Dempsey Moore of the Scruggs Fire department. “The fire had just encompassed them so bad that fear takes over. I would say we would have had all four of them jump if the other two had been able to.”

Both homeowners are confined to wheelchairs.

“With the good response and the people we had, we were able to get to them and not have a whole lot worse turn out. That’s where training and working together comes in,” notes Chief Moore.

Fire officials say that it took about an hour and a half of work to simply get the fire contained. They noted that assistance from the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire department provided an unlimited supply of water while fighting the fire, something critical in extinguishing it.

First responders also said that two dogs that lived in the home are currently unaccounted for.

The injured fire fighters were from the Burnt Chimney and Scruggs Fire departments were injured in the rescue and have been released from the hospital. The homeowners are recovering at Carillion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

One of the caretakers has been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, and the other to Virginia Commonwealth University Medical College of Virginia.

While the property loss is substantial, Chief Moore says that the departments are all trained to save lives.

“Homes don’t mean nothing, property means nothing to us. We’ll safe it if we can, but when it comes to lives, that’s what we’re there for,” he says.

Moore also commended the teamwork of the crews in the rescue.

“It’s sad that it takes something like this to make us pull together, but that’s what this did. It showed us what we can do as a team from the public safety to the volunteers to the career, we all were right there. Everybody did what was supposed to be done, that’s why we had people go home. I was one of those that got hurt, and that’s why I was able to go home.”

