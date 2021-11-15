Friday’s partial lunar eclipse will be the longest in nearly 600 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday morning, a partial lunar eclipse will darken the full moon for much of the planet including here in Virginia during the predawn hours of November 19th. Most will see between 90% to 97% of the moon slip into Earth’s shadow.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon. However, during a partial eclipse, they three not precisely aligned, meaning only part of the Moon’s visible surface moves into the dark part of the Earth’s shadow. The shadow grows and recedes without ever covering the entire moon.

Upon completion, the partial lunar eclipse is expected to last 3 hours and 28 minutes, making it the longest partial eclipse in more than 580 years, according to NASA records.

Here’s a look at some of the specific times and what to expect. Since the moon will be setting toward the horizon, you may have the best luck observing from an area with higher elevation, especially toward the end. The Blue Ridge Parkway is always a great spot for night sky observers.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19 LOCAL TIME WHAT TO EXPECT Penumbral eclipse begins 1:02 a.m. This phase is not easily seen by the naked eye. Partial eclipse begins 2:18 a.m. Earth’s umbra starts covering the Moon, making the eclipse more visible. Maximum eclipse 4:02 a.m. Earth’s shadow covers most of the Moon; reddish, brown, or yellow in color. Partial eclipse ends 5:47 a.m. Earth’s umbra completely leaves the Moon’s surface.

Penumbral eclipse ends Penumbral eclipse ends 7:03 a.m. Eclipse ends and Earth’s shadow completely moves away from the Moon. This may be touching the horizon.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? UMBRA: The central part of the Earth’s Shadow • PENUMBRA: The outer part of the Earth’s shadow

WHY DOES THE MOON TURN RED?

Since the moon doesn’t produce any light of its own—it will shine bright because it is bouncing off sunlight from the other part of the planet. Turn the eclipse, the Earth will move between the sun and moon and cuts off the moon’s light source. The moon will then take on a reddish glow instead of going dark. The reddish color has also caused many sky watcher to refer to the lunar eclipse as a “Blood Moon.”

