Grown Here at Home: Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom hosting art contest; kids can win gift card prizes

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - For nearly 30 years Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom has been doing exactly what its name says.

“Our goal and mission is to teach children and youth all about agriculture and give them a connection to where all their food and basic needs come from,” said Tammy Maxey, Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Programs Director.

This year, the non-profit awarded 61 grants across the Commonwealth that totaled $30,000.

“Popular items for grants are everything from egg incubators to ag experiences to horticulture, to hydroponics towers,” Maxey said.

All things that give kids a hands-on learning experience with agriculture. Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom recently started doing student and teacher challenges. Right now, they’re challenging students in a Thank a Farmer Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Healthy Foods, Healthy Families.”

“You can sketch and do your basic art, plus 3D art where you’re using another method and mode and also finally you can use graphic art,” Maxey explained.

Students of all ages can participate.

“We’ll have categories for elementary, middle, and high school students, and we’ll also have categories looking at the type of art they submitted to our program. And we’ll select winners from each category,” Maxey said.

The deadline to submit artwork is Friday, November 19. Take a picture of the art and email it to aitc@vafb.com. Winners will receive gift card prizes.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.