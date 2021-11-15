Advertisement

Holiday shopping event in Blacksburg to benefit safety of young girls this Saturday

The event is from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. this Saturday at 3939 Prices Fork Road.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Northstar Church in Blacksburg is hosting a holiday shopping event to benefit “New Hope Girls,” a nonprofit in the Dominican Republic that helps fight the trafficking, abuse and exploitation of young girls.

The event is from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m. this Saturday at 3939 Prices Fork Road.

Further information can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

