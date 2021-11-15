Natural Bridge State Park’s Festival of Trees prepares

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - They’re getting ready for the Festival of Trees again at the Natural Bridge State Park.

It’s the sixth year for the event, where hometown groups, clubs, and businesses get together to decorate Christmas trees, competing for votes from visitors bringing contributions for local nonprofits. This year, they’re supporting the Glasgow Food Pantry and the Feed the Need Foundation’s toy drive.

The winning tree is the one with the most food and toys beneath it when the festival ends in December.

“They get bragging right for at least for the year, and we send everyone a certificate of recognition and appreciation for what they’ve done, but yeah, they do get at least bragging rights for the year,” said Park Manager Jim Jones. “I think Balloons Over Rockbridge has probably the one that has probably carried the bragging rights for the last two or three years.”

The trees go up November 19th, and groups can volunteer to decorate one right up to the first day.

