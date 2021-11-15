Omni Homestead goes all in on Virginia wines

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Just a little while ago, it was just a storeroom.

“We started and came up with this concept literally several months ago,” said Mark Spadoni, the Omni Homestead’s Managing Director. “The room that we’re in right now was a shell, and within literally 90 days we’ve been able to bring this to life right before the holiday season.”

All because he had an idea one day.

“One of the things that I was eager to do was to do was to come up with something new, a new activity for people here to enjoy here at the resort,” Spadoni explained.

“Oh, pfft. This is a dream come true,” said Fred Reno of the Thomas Jefferson Wine Company, gesturing around the room. “I can’t even believe I was brought in here to be the consulting project manager.”

After all, Reno not only knows his wines, he has a special connection to the Homestead.

“My wife and I got married here,” he said.

But it was his job to bring the Virginia Wine Experience to the Omni Homestead’s guests.

“The diversity that’s going on here in wine growing and the experimentation to me makes it the most exciting wine growing region in the country today,” said Reno.

Because of vintners like Gabriele Rausse, known as the father of modern day Virginia winemaking, who brought his wines.

“Well,” he laughed when shown the bottles from his winery, “I wouldn’t be able to drink all of the wine that is here today.”

He’s the first of planned winemakers to make a monthly presentation here.

“If we partner with a winery a month, we’ll be doing this for the next 50 years,” Spadoni said of the opportunity it provides, giving even the occasional visitor a chance to have the experience.

