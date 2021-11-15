Panthers defeat 8-1 Cardinals with 34-10 victory in Newton’s return to team
The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first offensive possession.
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers. He threw for one touchdown, ran for another and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Newton signed with the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week. The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first offensive possession.
He added a 2-yard touchdown pass on Carolina’s second possession.
The Panthers had a 23-0 halftime lead.
The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL’s best record. Arizona’s starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t play for a second straight game.