Panthers defeat 8-1 Cardinals with 34-10 victory in Newton’s return to team

The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first offensive possession.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven Collins (25) a shove as Newton runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)(Ralph Freso | AP)
By DAVID BRANDT
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Newton provided a flashback to his Superman days in his second debut with the Panthers. He threw for one touchdown, ran for another and sparked Carolina to a 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Newton signed with the quarterback-thin Panthers earlier in the week. The 2015 NFL MVP ran for a 2-yard touchdown on the Panthers’ first offensive possession.

He added a 2-yard touchdown pass on Carolina’s second possession.

The Panthers had a 23-0 halftime lead.

The Cardinals entered the game with the NFL’s best record. Arizona’s starting quarterback Kyler Murray and star receiver DeAndre Hopkins didn’t play for a second straight game.

