Republican delegates select Gilbert to serve as Speaker of the House

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Republicans will hold a majority of seats in the House of Delegates when the Virginia General Assembly convenes early next year, and now we know who will serve as Speaker of the House.

GOP House members met Sunday and nominated Shenandoah County Delegate Todd Gilbert to lead the chamber.

Scott County Delegate Terry Kilgore will serve as the House Majority Leader. Bedford County Delegate Kathy Byron was elected to a second term as Caucus Chair.

Democrats also elected their leadership team on Sunday, and the current speaker Fairfax County Delegate Eileen Filler-Corn will be the Minority Leader.

Alexandria Delegate Charniele Herring will serve as the Democrats’ Caucus Chair.

