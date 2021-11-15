Advertisement

Roanoke’s mayor comments on continued gun violence

Mayor Lea talks about gun violence in the Star City after three shootings take place over the...
Mayor Lea talks about gun violence in the Star City after three shootings take place over the weekend.(WDBJ7)
By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke continues to see a spike in violence. So far this year, there have been more than 60 shootings.

According to Mayor Lea, both Roanoke’s youth as well as adults are making poor decisions, but he said he’s encouraged by some of the actions that are being made to curb the violence.

Over the weekend there were three shootings that happened in less than 12 hours. Two people were injured and one man was killed.

”I’m pleased with the efforts we have going with our community and the leadership that’s been shown and I feel we are going to keep working. Some things are just not going to happen overnight. But we have the programs and the commitment and all of this is in place to help us resolve gun violence in our community,” said Sherman Lea.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3100 block of Williamson Road NE
One person dead in early morning shooting on Williamson Road
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
No cause determined for Franklin County fire that put seven, including three firefighters, in hospitals
Roanoke Police search for details after victim taken by family to fire station with gunshot wound
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
Officer Michael Chandler
Fallen officer escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap

Latest News

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young sits in the bench area with ice on his leg...
Chase Young’s season to end after Washington star injures hit right leg
Officer Michael Chandler was saluted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap, a trip that takes nearly 4...
Fallen Officer Michael Chandler honored with procession, starting in Roanoke
What a temperature inversion means for overnight lows
November 15 - Evening Forecast
Holiday Shopping Event To Benefit Nonprofit Blacksburg Saturday
Holiday Shopping Event To Benefit Nonprofit Blacksburg Saturday