Roanoke’s mayor comments on continued gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke continues to see a spike in violence. So far this year, there have been more than 60 shootings.

According to Mayor Lea, both Roanoke’s youth as well as adults are making poor decisions, but he said he’s encouraged by some of the actions that are being made to curb the violence.

Over the weekend there were three shootings that happened in less than 12 hours. Two people were injured and one man was killed.

”I’m pleased with the efforts we have going with our community and the leadership that’s been shown and I feel we are going to keep working. Some things are just not going to happen overnight. But we have the programs and the commitment and all of this is in place to help us resolve gun violence in our community,” said Sherman Lea.

