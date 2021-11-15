Advertisement

Virginia certifies election results, two recounts loom

The margin in both races is under 0.5%, which allows losing candidates to request state-funded recounts.
(wdbj7)
By DENISE LAVOIE
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials have certified the results of the Nov. 2 election, with Republicans ahead by two seats in the House of Delegates, but two races where Republicans are leading by razor-thin margins are eligible for recounts.

Monday’s certified results show Republicans with 52 seats to 48 seats for Democrats.

The Associated Press hasn’t called the two races that are within the margins for recounts.

Republican A.C. Cordoza leads Democratic Del. Martha Mugler by 94 votes in District 91, and Republican Karen Greenhalgh leads Democratic Del. Alex Askew by 127 votes in District 85.

The margin in both races is under 0.5%, which allows losing candidates to request state-funded recounts.

Most Read

3100 block of Williamson Road NE
One person dead in early morning shooting on Williamson Road
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
No cause determined for Franklin County fire that put seven, including three firefighters, in hospitals
Roanoke Police search for details after victim taken by family to fire station with gunshot wound
Officer Michael Chandler
Officer dies after being shot while performing welfare check near Big Stone Gap, man in custody
Officer Michael Chandler
Fallen officer escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap

Latest News

Republican delegates select Gilbert to serve as Speaker of the House
Lt. Gov. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears arrives to speak before Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin at...
History-making Winsome Sears ready to work in Virginia
The flags of Britain and the U.N. stand next to each other in the conference room before the...
Nations compromise on coal to strike UN climate agreement
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds thank you rally in Rockingham County
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin holds “Thank You Rally” in Rockingham County