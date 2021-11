WISE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is experiencing phone problems Monday.

The county says 911 lines are working, but administrative lines into the dispatch center are down.

If you need to contact the dispatch center for any non-emergency traffic, call 276-328-3566.

There is no word when the phones will be working again.

