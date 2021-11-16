Advertisement

Central Shenandoah Health District to hold Highland County vaccine clinic

All forms of COVID vaccine will be available, but appointments are recommended.
All forms of COVID vaccine will be available, but appointments are recommended.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Central Shenandoah Health District is planning a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Highland County Saturday.

The clinic will be at the Stonewall Ruritan Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will have all types of vaccines available, including boosters for those eligible and the new Pfizer vaccine for children ages five to eleven.

“You know, with childhood vaccines also becoming available, you know this is a more convenient option for folks in Highland and Bath County to vaccinate their children. They don’t have to drive to Lexington or Staunton or Harrisonburg get a shot,” explained Jordan Shelton from the health district. “This opportunity is just right around the corner.”

Children need to have appointments for the clinic to ensure there’s enough vaccine for them. Appointments are recommended for those over 15.

