Chief Roman, new youth and gang violence coordinator speak on gun violence

By Ashley Boles
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Fifteen people have lost their lives due to gun violence so far this year. That’s six more than in 2020.

“Aside from the increase, if we were to have less shootings than we had last year, the fact that we’re still having shootings is a problem,” said Chief Sam Roman.

It’s a problem that looking at numbers alone exemplifies. But Roman says he isn’t as focused on the numbers.

“Less about a numbers race, though we would like to see less shootings, and more about how we can collectively, proactively work together as a city on a region to have an impact on some of the violence that we’re seeing,” said Roman.

That’s where a new city hire, Chris Roberts comes in.

“We weren’t doing anything that requires you to make a death decision, weren’t doing anything that involved gangs or guns, we were just playing and our parents trusted us to go out, hang out, they knew where we were, and we knew to be back before dark,” described Roberts.

As the new Youth and Gang violence prevention coordinator and a native of Roanoke, he remembers his hometown as a different place than what many see it as now.

While the victim of this past weekend’s homicide wasn’t a youth, there has been an increase in the number of younger violent offenders and victims this year. Roberts wants to see that change.

“If our services are successful and we continue to grow numbers and serve certificates, access to services, meet their goals, then that younger population, or that middle age population will turn away from that, so you won’t see the violence in that age group,” said Roberts.

A goal that’s shared, but hasn’t yet been reached.

