Congressman Griffith honors officer killed in line of duty

WASHINGTON, DC Va. (WDBJ) - Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) honored Officer Michael Chandler of the Big Stone Gap Police Department in the Congressional Record published Monday, November 15.

Chandler was shot to death Saturday in Wise County while conducting a welfare check. A traffic procession, taking his body from Roanoke back to Big Stone Gap, was held Monday.

Read Griffith’s tribute below:

Madam Speaker, the Commonwealth of Virginia mourns the loss of Officer Michael Chandler of the Big Stone Gap Police Department. Officer Chandler was killed in the line of duty on November 13, 2021, at the age of 29. Though he was taken too soon, he lived a selfless life of service and commitment to the rigorous calling of law enforcement.

Officer Chandler was a native of Big Stone Gap. As a student at Powell Valley High School, he played football and scored the last touchdown in the school’s history before it subsequently merged into Union High School. He graduated in 2011 and began service in 2015 with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. In 2019, Officer Chandler joined the Big Stone Gap Police Department. He was a distinguished public servant who put his life on the line every day as he courageously served, protected, and defended those around him. While on duty on his 29th birthday, he gave the ultimate sacrifice. Officer Chandler was shot while performing a wellness check in Wise County. He was initially transported to Norton Community Hospital before being flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he passed away.

Officer Chandler was a loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Wayne Chandler, and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife, Natasha Chandler; his daughter, Kamryn Elizabeth Chandler; his mother, Rebecca Ann Tipton, and her husband Eddie; his brothers, Chris Chandler, David Chandler, and his wife Kisha, and Tyler Chandler; his sister, Amanda Herron, and her husband Troy; numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other close relatives and friends.

The death of Officer Chandler is a grievous loss to the Commonwealth of Virginia, Wise County, and the Town of Big Stone Gap. I mourn his loss, yet I am grateful that he and the other men and women of law enforcement step forward to protect us knowing full well the risks they face. His bravery and selfless service will not be forgotten.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.