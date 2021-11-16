Controlling downtown scooter clutter

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City officials are hoping to clear out the clutter of scooters that pile up along city sidewalks.

City Manager Bob Cowell says a corral of sorts is in the works for the Lime and Bird branded electric scooters to clean up the pathways downtown, and after consulting with companies, an ordinance will be presented to the city council.

Cowell says this goes along with an increased effort to keep sidewalks clear and accessible for the benefit of businesses, residents, and visitors.

The ordinance is expected to cross the council’s agenda in March 2022.

