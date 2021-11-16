Advertisement

Days scores 26, LSU finishes strong to beat Liberty 74-58

Liberty led for the final 7:22 of the first half and held a 26-25 lead at intermission.
Liberty Flames
Liberty Flames(WDBJ7)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 9:52 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Darius Days scored 26 points and LSU pulled away in the second half to win its third straight, knocking off Liberty 74-58.

Day hit a 3-pointer to start the second half to put LSU in front, but the Flames took the lead again on back-to-back 3-pointers from Brody Peebles.

