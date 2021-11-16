Hokie fans react to Justin Fuente’s departure

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Justin Fuente is out as Virginia Tech’s head coach, the Hokie fans from all over are sharing their thoughts.

Many Hokie fans say the news did not surprise them-- some believe they saw signs early in the season.

“I feel like a lot of the calling was messed up when it mattered the most. I feel like there were a lot of blow calls that were really important to us,” said Daniel Braxton a student at Virginia Tech.

Other fans say while the coach is changing, their support for the team will continue.

“I mean, I think we have the best fan base in college football by far even if we didn’t get always what we wanted. We always were really high from the crowd, so it was always a good time to be there anyway,” said Braxton.

“I think I think it’s going be you know it’s not going to be much of a transition for the students. I’m sure for the team and the staff and everything like that it’s going be a little bit of a transition, but the students are going to be excited about the team no matter what,” said Turner Demers a Virginia Beach resident visiting campus.

Athletics Director Whit Babcock said to the media Tuesday a national search is underway to fill the position and many fans say they’re excited about the future.

“The fan base is always awesome but Fuente —hopefully, he’s got a good future ahead of him wherever he’s going but it’s always good to see changes here,” said Demers.

“I know our team our team can do well and I know that football is important here, and we can get back get back to winning,” said Abel Gerezger a student at Tech.

