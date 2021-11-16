Large scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin’s Pharmacy will host a large scale clinic Thursday, November 18 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Christiansburg High School.

Pharmacists, VCOM medical students, and contract nurses with the health department will be providing the vaccines at this site.

There are over 500 appointments for people to reserve a vaccination for children on Thursday. Appointments are required.

Sign Up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A4AA2EA3FECE9-5111

Included with the link is an encounter form that people can complete in advance to keep the administrative process moving quickly but there will be hard copies on site for those who need them. Martin’s is requesting proof of insurance, but that is not required for this clinic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.