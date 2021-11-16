Advertisement

Large scale COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in Christiansburg

Large scale vaccine clinic to be held in Christiansburg
Large scale vaccine clinic to be held in Christiansburg(Pexels)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:10 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Martin’s Pharmacy will host a large scale clinic Thursday, November 18 from 3:30 - 6:30 p.m. at Christiansburg High School.

Pharmacists, VCOM medical students, and contract nurses with the health department will be providing the vaccines at this site.

There are over 500 appointments for people to reserve a vaccination for children on Thursday. Appointments are required.

Sign Up here: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0C48A4AA2EA3FECE9-5111

Included with the link is an encounter form that people can complete in advance to keep the administrative process moving quickly but there will be hard copies on site for those who need them. Martin’s is requesting proof of insurance, but that is not required for this clinic.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Michael Chandler
Fallen officer escorted from Roanoke to Big Stone Gap
Franklin County fire at 10 Southern Key late Saturday night
No cause determined for Franklin County fire that put seven, including three firefighters, in hospitals
3100 block of Williamson Road NE
One person dead in early morning shooting on Williamson Road
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha
Courtesy Bedford County Sheriff's Office, arrests.org
Suspect arrested after police chase following reported assault at supermarket

Latest News

FILE PHOTO Governor Ralph Northam
Governor Northam addresses VMI cadets
Awards For Those Who Care For Roanoke Valley Lands And Features
Awards For Those Who Care For Roanoke Valley Lands And Features
Controlling downtown scooter clutter
Community Money